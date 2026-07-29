Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expansion of Middle Corridor cooperation

29 July 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, and Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Eljas Otynshev, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), including investment opportunities in ferry vessels, increasing cargo transportation by road, and the project to lay a subsea fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea.

The sides also exchanged views on a draft agreement on the development of the Middle Corridor and ongoing efforts to digitalize the route.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal trade route connecting China and Southeast Asia to Europe. It spans roughly 8,000 to 10,000 km across Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, delivering goods in 10 to 18 days as an alternative to Russian and maritime routes.