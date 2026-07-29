Azernews.Az

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Azerbaijan's banking assets reach $35.8 billion as sector records strong half-year profit

29 July 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking assets reach $35.8 billion as sector records strong half-year profit
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's banks report stronger assets, profits in the first half of 2026. According to the official report, the total assets of Azerbaijan's banking sector reached 60.9 billion manats ($35.8 billion) as of June 30, 2026. The country's 22 operating banks reported total liabilities of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more