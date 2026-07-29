Azerbaijan Fashion Week concludes landmark 20th anniversary season in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For three days, Baku became the heartbeat of the international fashion industry as Azerbaijan Fashion Week celebrated its landmark 20th anniversary season. Bringing together designers, international experts, buyers, and industry professionals, the event reaffirmed its position as the leading fashion platform of the Caspian region, AzerNEWS reports.

One of the highlights of this anniversary season was the strategic partnership with DOME Middle East Fashion Week, led by Sabina Agalarova. The collaboration marked an important step toward strengthening international industry ties while creating new opportunities for designers and brands represented by both platforms.

"Our 20th anniversary season is not only an important milestone but also the beginning of a new chapter for Azerbaijan Fashion Week. Today, we see Baku becoming a meeting point for designers, industry professionals, and international partners. Our mission is to build a platform that helps emerging talents from the region reach global audiences while strengthening international cooperation through the universal language of fashion," said Nijat Bakhshaliyev, CEO of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

The central theme of the season, Water Element, symbolized movement, transformation, purity, and unity. The concept reflected the cultural dialogue between the Caspian region and the Middle East, where tradition and contemporary creativity come together to shape a new vision of fashion.

Over the course of three days, designers from Azerbaijan and abroad unveiled their latest collections. The anniversary edition featured Natavan Brand, Menzer Zekizade Fashion School, Lala Kerimova, Almas, Mariama, Giltex & AzCotton, JenyaBer, markA atelier Baku, Naz Maer, Sameera, Shakhiadore in collaboration with Time Deluxe and Five Oceans, as well as KHAYALY by Khayala Bayram.

The season culminated with the runway presentation by YUDASHKIN House, which closed the three-day program of Azerbaijan Fashion Week. The renowned Russian fashion house unveiled a new demi-couture collection inspired by the elegance of the mid-20th century, the culture of grand social occasions, and the decorative arts of different eras.

"Azerbaijan Fashion Week is a place where new names emerge and where those who have already become part of fashion history meet the next generation of talent. It is especially meaningful for us to be here in this context—alongside young designers, within a vibrant professional dialogue, and in constant conversation with the spirit of our time. YUDASHKIN House closely follows the changing world, evolving with it while preserving its unique DNA," said Galina Yudashkina, Creative Director of YUDASHKIN House.

The participation of YUDASHKIN House further underscored the growing international recognition of Azerbaijan Fashion Week and reinforced its role as a platform fostering dialogue between globally established fashion houses and the next generation of designers.

"We want people to associate Baku not only with its remarkable architecture, the Caspian Sea, and its rich history, but also with contemporary fashion, the creative industries, and talented designers. Azerbaijan Fashion Week contributes to shaping a new cultural identity for the city and continues to strengthen Baku's position on the international fashion map," said Sayat Dosybayeva, General Producer of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

The anniversary season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week was held with the support of the YARADICI Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the past twenty seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has evolved into a respected international platform bringing together designers, brands, buyers, and fashion professionals from across the region and beyond. The anniversary edition marked another significant milestone in the project's development, reaffirming Baku's growing role as a center for contemporary fashion, international collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.