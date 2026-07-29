Iraq calls emergency security meeting after US-Saudi strikes on Iran-aligned groups

29 July 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi has called an urgent security meeting on Wednesday following US-Saudi strikes targeting Iran-aligned armed groups inside Iraq, AzerNEWS reports.

The move comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had carried out "precision strikes" in coordination with Saudi Arabia against forces linked to Iran.

According to reports, at least 10 members of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were killed in the strikes, with two officials from the Iran-backed military umbrella group telling AFP that casualties could increase. Another official said several more people were wounded in other provinces.

The strikes followed a series of attacks by Iran-aligned groups against Saudi interests in the region. Over the past week, Iraqi factions reportedly launched drone attacks targeting Saudi energy infrastructure.

The escalation also comes after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement carried out drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities on Monday, following Riyadh's reported strike on Sanaa airport earlier this month.

The latest developments have intensified concerns over a broader regional confrontation involving Iran, its allied groups, and US-backed partners in the Middle East.

The Iraqi government has not yet announced details of the security meeting or possible measures following the strikes.