Philharmonic artists receive anniversary honors at Int'l Mugham Center [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, and PhD in Art Studies Sahib Pashazade has congratulated two distinguished members of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic on the occasion of their anniversaries, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony, held at the International Mugham Center, honored Ilaha Huseynova, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and conductor of the Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra, and Elchin Abbasov, Honored Cultural Worker of Azerbaijan and director of the Fikrat Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and the Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra.

The event was attended by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor, and recipient of the "Shohrat" (Glory) Order Agaverdi Pashayev, along with staff members of the International Mugham Center.

Congratulating Ilaha Huseynova, Sahib Pashazade praised her many years of dedicated service as conductor of the Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra. He noted that since joining the orchestra in 2000, she has played a significant role in its artistic achievements through her professionalism, creative vision, and unwavering devotion to music. Under her baton, the orchestra has presented acclaimed concert programs and successfully represented Azerbaijan at major state events and international music festivals.

Pashazade also highlighted Huseynova's contribution to music education. Since 2003, she has taught at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and other music institutions, passing on the knowledge and experience gained from her own mentors to younger generations and making a valuable contribution to the training of professional musicians.

Wishing her continued creative success, he presented the jubilarian with a congratulatory letter and commemorative gifts.

Sahib Pashazade then extended his congratulations to Elchin Abbasov, commending both his talent as a tar performer and his outstanding organizational skills. He said that throughout his long career with the Honored Collective of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic—the Fikrat Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra, Abbasov has distinguished himself through his artistic excellence, professionalism, and effective management of the ensembles' administrative activities.

After graduating from the Baku Music Academy as a tar performer, Abbasov dedicated his professional career to the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic. His extensive experience, commitment, and leadership have made a significant contribution to the development of the institution and to the promotion of Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage both nationally and internationally.

Expressing confidence in Abbasov's future achievements, Pashazade said he was certain the musician would continue making valuable contributions to the advancement of Azerbaijan's musical culture.

Speaking at the event, People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev warmly congratulated both anniversary celebrants, wishing them good health, long life, and continued creative success. He recalled that Ilaha Huseynova and Elchin Abbasov had joined the Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra at his invitation and had worked under his leadership for many years, developing into accomplished professional musicians.

Pashayev noted that throughout their careers they have remained faithful to the traditions of the teacher-student relationship while demonstrating exceptional artistry, professionalism, discipline, and dedication. He emphasized that both Huseynova and Abbasov have made significant contributions not only to the orchestra's artistic achievements but also to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's rich national musical traditions.

In their closing remarks, the honorees expressed sincere gratitude for the recognition and appreciation shown to them, reaffirming their commitment to continue dedicating their knowledge, experience, and talent to the further development of Azerbaijan's musical culture.