Trump issues profane threat against Iran amid rising tensions

29 July 2026 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Wednesday, claiming that the US military will "beat the f***ing sh** out of them" after strikes on a US military base in Jordan, AzerNEWS reports.

"We'll be hitting them hard, they are going to get a beating," Trump told Fox News. The US president also said that he was briefed on the attacks and watched footage, disclosing that the US forces had "just minutes" to shoot down incoming ballistic missiles.

Moreover, Trump confirmed that the talks are still ongoing, and added that the attack on Iran-backed militias in Iraq was coordinated with the Iraqi government, describing the militias as "a cancer on the world." He also touched on his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, saying it was a "great meeting" and that Netanyahu "understands now."