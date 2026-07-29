Pashinyan: Eurasian Economic Union 'paralysed' by Armenia export restrictions

29 July 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned that export restrictions affecting Armenian goods pose a threat to the entire Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), saying failure to resolve the issue could mark "the beginning of the end" for the bloc, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking after a meeting of the ruling Civil Contract party's board, Pashinyan argued that the dispute is no longer solely Armenia's problem.

"We all acknowledge now that this is not Armenia's problem. Armenia is not the issue. It is the EAEU's problem, because what is effectively happening is that the Eurasian Economic Union is paralysed and not functioning. If this issue is not resolved quickly, allow me to predict that this will mark the beginning of the end of the EAEU," he said.

Pashinyan also commented on his recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the two sides had reached a common understanding on a number of issues.

According to the Armenian prime minister, he told Putin that Armenia has the legitimate right to develop alternative partnerships.

"The most important thing is that the Republic of Armenia has the legitimate right to develop alternatives for itself. I told the President of Russia that we have declared this course and we will follow it, especially now that the people of the Republic of Armenia have voted in favour of it," Pashinyan said.

He added that Armenia should have alternatives in every sphere and stressed that the era of having no strategic options was over.

Addressing the possibility of a referendum on choosing between membership in the European Union and the EAEU, Pashinyan said such a vote could only take place after Armenia formally submits an application for EU membership.

His remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions between Armenia and Russia, including restrictions on Armenian exports, as Yerevan continues to pursue closer ties with the European Union while remaining a member of the Russia-led EAEU.