Britain, France hold back from proposed Hormuz naval coalition

29 July 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Britain and France are reluctant to participate in a proposed international naval mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, seeking first to see a sustained ceasefire in the conflict with Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Politico.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on European allies to take the lead in a coalition tasked with clearing mines from the strategically important waterway and escorting commercial vessels.

The United States and the United Kingdom are also discussing the possibility of holding an international conference in London on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. However, officials cited by the source do not expect significant progress in the near term.

European governments remain concerned about Washington’s handling of the conflict with Iran. Besides, European countries were dissatisfied that the United States did not inform them in advance about the launch of U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran in February. Against this backdrop, European governments are reluctant to commit to what could become a high-risk military operation without assurances that hostilities will not resume.

British Defense Secretary John Healey said London had not participated, and would not participate, in offensive U.S. military operations against Iran. At the same time, he stressed Britain’s support for maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Reuters