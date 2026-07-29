Türkiye expands security wall along Iranian border

29 July 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye is expanding its modular wall system along the Turkish-Iranian border as part of efforts to minimize smuggling and illegal migration in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

Since 2021, 235 kilometers of the planned 305-kilometer concrete and steel wall along the Türkiye-Iran border have been completed. Work on the remaining 70-kilometer section is continuing in the mountainous Başkale area.

Another 6-kilometer section of the border has been constructed in Başkale, in eastern Van province, equipped with modern area-monitoring systems. The five-meter-high wall is topped with a 90-centimeter-high barbed-wire fence.

Border units of the Turkish Armed Forces continue to monitor the area around the clock using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely controlled autonomous ground vehicles. Armored vehicles and anti-drone systems have also been deployed in the area.

Sniper teams and special forces units have been stationed at strategic locations along the border.