Azercell and ADA University launch AI4Real Bootcamp

29 July 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azercell continues investing in AI talent development in Azerbaijan

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, in partnership with ADA University and the ADA University Foundation, has launched the AI4Real Bootcamp, a five-day educational program designed to equip undergraduate students with practical AI skills.

The program, taking place at ADA University on 17–21 August 2026, reflects the shared commitment of Azercell and ADA University to advancing AI education and developing the next generation of digital talent in Azerbaijan.

Over five days, participants will explore the practical application of artificial intelligence across business and industry. The curriculum covers AI-powered decision-making, Agentic AI, telecommunications use cases, and other emerging technologies, combining theoretical knowledge with practical assignments and business case studies.

The bootcamp offers participants practical insight into how AI technologies are transforming organisations and reshaping industries. Working in teams, participants will develop AI solutions for business use cases, applying the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the program.

The AI4Real Bootcamp is open to first- and second-year undergraduate students from all academic disciplines. No prior knowledge of artificial intelligence is required. Applications are open until 3 August 2026 through the AI4Real Bootcamp application form, and participants will be selected based on their applications.

As part of its broader innovation agenda, Azercell continues to expand the use of AI across its operations while investing in initiatives that foster digital skills and future-ready talent. Supporting the development of Azerbaijan's AI ecosystem remains one of the company's strategic priorities, aligned with the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028.