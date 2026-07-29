UAE, US plan to integrate AI into military operations

29 July 2026 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Arab Emirates and the United States have agreed to establish a joint task force aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for military applications, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative, known as Task Force Talon Synapse, is expected to begin operations in the coming weeks in Abu Dhabi, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The task force will consist of around 20 US and Emirati specialists in artificial intelligence, data analysis and cybersecurity, with the goal of advancing AI-based capabilities for defence operations.

“Together, our Emirati partners and we share a strong commitment to adopting AI applications that will foster innovation at speed and scale,” CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper said.

“This will be a historic milestone as we work with one of our most capable regional partners to rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters.”

According to CENTCOM, the initiative was proposed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, who raised the idea of creating an AI-focused military cooperation mechanism last year.

The announcement follows discussions between US technology leaders and Emirati defence officials during a recent regional visit, where details of the project were discussed.

The UAE has increasingly positioned itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence development. In 2019, the country established the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world's first graduate-level university dedicated entirely to AI.

The country also appointed one of the world's first ministers responsible for artificial intelligence, with Omar Al Olama currently serving as Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

During US President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE in 2025, Washington and Abu Dhabi announced plans for a 5GW UAE-US AI Campus, while the UAE later secured access to advanced NVIDIA chips considered critical for AI infrastructure development.

The latest agreement comes amid expanding US-UAE defence cooperation. Washington recently announced plans to upgrade the UAE's export status in recognition of its defence support, including during the Iran conflict.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $34.4 billion last year, according to the US Trade Representative.