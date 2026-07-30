Poland's Tusk talks missile defense with Zelensky

30 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which they discussed ballistic missile defense, among other issues, AzerNEWS reports.

"President [Zelensky] informed me about the progress of the talks in Washington. We also discussed the issues of Polish investments in Ukraine, anti-ballistic cooperation, and support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor," Tusk said in a post on X, following the two leaders' meeting in the Polish city of Lublin.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president previously revealed that he asked United States President Donald Trump for 300 Patriot interceptors to be delivered before next winter.