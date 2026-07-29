29 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the West "believed it would be able to subjugate" his country, but failed to do so, AzerNEWS reports.

Russia is currently "being tested" for strength, especially in the economic sphere, Medvedev went on. At the same time, he stressed that the primary task of Russia's political forces is to preserve the nation.

"They don't like our country," Medvedev declared. "It's big, strong, proud, self-sufficient, and impossible to control."