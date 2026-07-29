Venezuela summons Iranian ambassador over 'derogatory’ remarks

29 July 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegini and handed him an official note of protest over what Caracas described as 'derogatory and inappropriate' remarks concerning Venezuelan state institutions and authorities, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

The diplomatic move follows comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who referred to Venezuela during an interview with Iranian media while discussing Iran’s position and resilience in the face of external pressure.

"Iran is not Venezuela, where it is enough to arrest one person for everyone else to become frightened and back down," Araghchi said.

The statement said the envoy was called to the ministry to receive the protest regarding remarks made against Venezuela's institutions and authorities.

The move marks a rare public rift between the long-standing allies.