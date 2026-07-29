IDF hits weapons depot hidden in Gaza mosque

29 July 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday that its troops struck several weapons depots across the Gaza Strip during the week, claiming that one of the storage facilities was hidden inside a mosque, AzerNEWS reports.

"This is an additional example of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip exploiting civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes by storing weapons in the heart of the civilian population, including in religious sites, to facilitate terrorist activity," the Israeli military shared in a post on Telegram.

Previously, the IDF said that it dismantled an underground Hezbollah command center, established beneath a business building in southern Lebanon.