Jordan intercepts 5 missiles from Iran

30 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The Jordanian Armed Forces said air defenses intercepted five missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom, AzerNEWS reports via the official Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The military said the attempt to target Jordanian territory was stopped.

Meanwhile, Iran's Nour News reported a blast at Al-Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Jordan.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed the "heavy wave" of strikes it launched against Iran earlier in response to yesterday's "attempted missile attacks on US forces."

The strikes hit "dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities," CENTCOM said.