Donald Trump warns Iran of tough U.S. response following Jordan attack

30 July 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would respond forcefully to Iran after Iranian forces launched a missile attack targeting U.S. military positions in Jordan, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said it was now the United States’ turn to respond. While he left open the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran to bring the conflict to an end, he warned that the U.S. response would be severe.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday that it had launched several ballistic missiles toward a U.S. air base and a military facility in Jordan. The U.S. military, meanwhile, said it had successfully intercepted several of the incoming missiles.

Trump also said he had received a briefing about a drone strike on a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at the Mediterranean port of Damietta in Egypt. He characterized the incident as another development linked to the broader conflict but did not provide additional details.

The president was also asked about reports that Iran could receive an initial shipment as part of a potential delivery of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers. Trump said such a development would be unexpected.

Image: Kylie Cooper / Reuters