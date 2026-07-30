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Thursday, July 30, 2026

Zira FC to face Paide Linnameeskond in UEFA Conference League return leg

30 July 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
Zira FC to face Paide Linnameeskond in UEFA Conference League return leg
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
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Azerbaijan's representative in the UEFA Conference League, Zira FC, will take to the field today for the decisive second leg of the competition's second qualifying round, AzerNEWS reports.

The Baku-based club will host Estonia's Paide Linnameeskond at SOCAR Polymer Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time. The match will be officiated by Croatian referee Patrik Kolarić.

Zira face an uphill battle after suffering a 1–0 defeat in the first leg, played in Parnu, Estonia.

The Azerbaijani side must overturn the one-goal deficit to keep their European campaign alive and secure a place in the next qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The 2026–27 UEFA Conference League marks the sixth edition of UEFA's third-tier European club competition, bringing together teams from across the continent to compete for continental success.

The tournament champions will earn an automatic place in the league phase of the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League, provided they have not already qualified for the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League through their domestic league results.

Defending champions Crystal Palace will not have the opportunity to retain their Conference League title, having already secured a place in the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League league phase.

Under UEFA's current competition format, clubs competing in the Europa League league phase can no longer drop into the Conference League later in the season.

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