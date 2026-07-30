Zira FC to face Paide Linnameeskond in UEFA Conference League return leg

30 July 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's representative in the UEFA Conference League, Zira FC, will take to the field today for the decisive second leg of the competition's second qualifying round, AzerNEWS reports.

The Baku-based club will host Estonia's Paide Linnameeskond at SOCAR Polymer Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time. The match will be officiated by Croatian referee Patrik Kolarić.

Zira face an uphill battle after suffering a 1–0 defeat in the first leg, played in Parnu, Estonia.

The Azerbaijani side must overturn the one-goal deficit to keep their European campaign alive and secure a place in the next qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.