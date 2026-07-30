President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Morocco
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"My Dear Brother,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your brotherly people on the occasion of national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco.
We attach particular importance to Azerbaijan-Morocco relations, which are based on historical roots and good traditions.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly ties uniting our countries and peoples and to successfully continue our mutually beneficial cooperation.
On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and lasting peace and prosperity to your brotherly people."
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