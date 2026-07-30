Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Czech Republic reach $497.4 million

30 July 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s exports of crude oil and petroleum products to Czech Republic increased in value during the first half of 2026, despite a decline in export volumes. According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the country exported...

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