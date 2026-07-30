Dagestan leader visits automobile checkpoint on Azerbaijan border

30 July 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Head of the Government of Dagestan Magomed Ramazanov visited the Yarag-Kazmalyar automobile checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan to review ongoing modernization works, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the official portal of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan, the checkpoint provides Russia with road links to Azerbaijan and, through Azerbaijan, to Iran, India, the Caspian region and other countries across Asia. The facility is considered one of the key links of the North–South International Transport Corridor.

Large-scale reconstruction of the checkpoint began in 2020.

The facility’s throughput capacity increased by 11% in 2025. Currently, up to 640 freight vehicles pass through the checkpoint each day.

Modern digital systems are also being introduced for customs control. Under the modernization plan, the time required to inspect a single freight vehicle is expected to be reduced to 10 minutes by the end of 2026.