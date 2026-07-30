Netanyahu says Israeli special forces would protect him if arrested in NY

30 July 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will proceed with plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September despite calls for his arrest, revealing that "special forces" accompany him during overseas visits, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity following his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu said security measures were in place in case of any attempt to detain him abroad.

"We have special forces around us. I served with them for five years," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader did not elaborate on the role of the forces but stressed that he had no intention of cancelling his planned trip to New York.

"I'm going to New York," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's comments come after Zohran Mamdani called for his arrest should he visit the city, citing the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli prime minister also criticized Mamdani during the interview, accusing him of fostering division.

"I will speak the truth" in front of a "hate-spewing elected official" who is "pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others" and "turning them against New York Jews," Netanyahu said.

Mamdani has repeatedly condemned Netanyahu over Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, describing him as a "war criminal" and accusing him of responsibility for what he has called atrocities against Palestinians.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu and the Israeli government have rejected the accusations.