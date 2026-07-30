Azerbaijan expands grounds for restricting access to websites

30 July 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan has expanded the list of cases in which access to online information resources may be temporarily restricted, AzerNEWS reports.

The relevant provisions are outlined in amendments to the Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Law on Information, Informatization and Protection of Information approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The amendments were published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the changes, access to an online information resource or its relevant section may be temporarily restricted by a decision of the relevant executive authority if it contains information on methods and procedures for the production or use of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, locations for their illegal acquisition, or locations and methods for cultivating plants containing narcotic substances.

The measure will also apply to the publication of information containing insults or defamation, violating privacy, as well as false information that creates a threat of harm to human life and health, significant property damage, large-scale disruption of public safety, disruption of the operation of critical facilities, including financial, transport, communications, industrial, energy and social infrastructure, or other socially dangerous consequences.

In addition, gambling activities carried out:

in a virtual format, including through the internet, mobile communication networks, social media platforms, other electronic communication tools, as well as internet and mobile telecommunications applications or other technology-based platforms;

involving minors in gambling activities;

by a group of persons acting in prior agreement;

with the aim of obtaining significant income;

will be punishable by restriction of liberty for a period of two to four years or imprisonment for the same period, along with a fine of up to twice the amount of income obtained through criminal activity.

The document also states that if such activities are committed by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization), or involve obtaining a large amount of income, they will be punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same period.