Azerbaijan amends list of officials provided with special state communications

30 July 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The "List of officials provided with special state communications" has been amended in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the list of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency includes the deputy head of the agency's staff, assistants to the chairperson, advisers, department heads, as well as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the "Directorate of Construction Facilities" and his/her deputies, the executive director of "Regional Water Reclamation" CJSC and his/her deputies, the executive director of "Water Supply of Large Cities" CJSC and his/her deputies.