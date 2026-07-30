Armenia bans tomato paste imports amid growing trade dispute with Russia

30 July 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Armenian government has imposed a temporary ban on the import of tomato paste, including products from countries belonging to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The decision was adopted at a government meeting on July 30, 2026, and will take effect on August 3. The measure will remain in force for six months and also applies to the transportation of tomato paste from EAEU member states.

According to the government, the restriction is aimed at creating equal competitive conditions for economic operators importing tomato paste and local producers using domestically sourced tomatoes.

The authorities noted that restrictions imposed by several countries on the export and transit of Armenian-origin plant products have resulted in a decline in fruit and vegetable exports, including greenhouse-grown tomatoes.

Previously, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that restrictions on exports of Armenian products were not only a problem for Yerevan but also a challenge for the entire Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Problems with the supply of Armenian goods to Russia began in late May, when Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) began gradually imposing restrictions on imports of various categories of products, citing violations of veterinary and phytosanitary requirements. The restrictions were successively extended to flowers, vegetables, fruits and fish products, followed by a ban covering almost all Armenian-origin products subject to quarantine controls. As of July 27, Russia also completely suspended imports of Armenian dairy products.