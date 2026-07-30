Saakashvili hopes to come back to power as he announces his new AI avatar behind bars

30 July 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has said he created an artificial intelligence-based digital avatar that will allow him to maintain contact with supporters while serving his prison sentence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Georgia Online, Saakashvili made the remarks during a court hearing, saying that even under conditions of isolation he had found a way to continue sharing his views with his political supporters.

“Work is already underway on my artificial intelligence-based avatar. He looks better than me, but I am still me. He speaks like in my best days, has the same gestures and facial expressions. All my thoughts will be posted on that platform,” Saakashvili said.

The former president said he believes he will eventually be released and compared his political trajectory to leaders who returned to public life after imprisonment, including former South African President Nelson Mandela, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Saakashvili, a prolonged period in prison could increase the likelihood of his return to politics.

He stressed that his objective was not a return to personal power but the creation of a new generation of politicians with a different political vision.

Saakashvili also expressed confidence that his supporters would establish a new political force in Georgia capable of restoring what he described as independent politics, accelerating development and promoting justice.