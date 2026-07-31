President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Kyrgyz President in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]
On July 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
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