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Friday, July 31, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Kyrgyz President in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 08:39 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Kyrgyz President in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On July 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

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President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Kyrgyz President in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Kyrgyz President in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with Kyrgyz President in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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