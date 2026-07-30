Pashinyan announces Armenian Government’s resignation

30 July 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Armenian government will announce its resignation on August 2, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the resignation would be submitted in accordance with the Constitution following the formation of Armenia’s ninth-convocation parliament.

"On August 2, in connection with the formation of Armenia’s ninth-convocation parliament and in accordance with the Constitution, we will announce our resignation," Pashinyan said during a government meeting.

He added that following the resignation, the president of Armenia would appoint as prime minister the candidate nominated by the parliamentary majority. Pashinyan described the meeting as the final gathering of the government in its current composition.

The move follows the parliamentary elections, the final results of which were announced on June 14. Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party secured more than 49.7% of the vote, giving it sufficient support to form a new government independently.