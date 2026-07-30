Baku to host special event dedicated to National Cinema Day

30 July 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency and the Azerbaijanfilm Film Studio are pleased to announce a special cinema evening dedicated to Azerbaijan National Cinema Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The event will take place on August 1 at the Azerbaijanfilm Film Studio named after Jafar Jabbarly.

One of the key landmarks on Baku's cultural map and a historic venue where national cinema has developed, the film studio will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience cinema not only through the screen but also in the actual environment where films are created.

The evening will bring together the past and present of Azerbaijani cinema, real filmmaking processes, visual arts, and music in one space.

As part of the rich program, guests will have the opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the studio grounds, observe filmmaking processes up close, and attend the presentation of a special mural artwork.

Outdoor screenings of the beloved Azerbaijani films "The Groom's Kidnapping" and "The Day Passed" will also be organized during the evening.

Participation in the event is free of charge; however, due to limited seating capacity, advance registration is required.

Note that the Azerbaijan National Cinema Day is celebrated annually on August 2 as a professional holiday for cinema workers and a day dedicated to the country's rich cinematic heritage.

The date was officially established by a decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on December 18, 2000, recognizing the important role of cinema in Azerbaijan's cultural development.

The history of Azerbaijani cinema dates back to 1898, when the first film demonstrations were held in Baku by photographer and filmmaker Alexander Mishon.

On August 2 of that year, Mishon presented documentary and feature scenes, including "The Oil Gush Fire in Bibi-Heybat," "The Oil Gush in Balakhany," "The Caucasian Dance," and the feature film "You Are Caught." These screenings marked the beginning of national cinematography in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani cinema has produced many acclaimed films, directors, actors, and screenwriters who have contributed to the cultural identity of the country.

These works have become an important part of the nation's artistic heritage.