Iraq arrests groups accused of attacks on state facilities, alleges Ukraine links

30 July 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

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Iraqi authorities have detained several groups accused of carrying out attacks against government facilities inside the country, with officials claiming that some suspects confessed to working with Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi told Dijlah TV that intelligence assessments had indicated what he described as “Ukrainian interference in Iraq.”

According to al-Aboudi, the detained groups were allegedly involved in bomb attacks targeting Iraqi government facilities. He said the case remains under investigation and requires further examination before formal charges are announced.

“This is a complex file,” al-Aboudi said, adding that authorities needed time to complete investigations before making official accusations.

Ukraine has rejected the allegations.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry described the claims as “unfounded and unsubstantiated” in a statement published on its official website, denying any involvement in attacks inside Iraq.

The accusations come amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and broader geopolitical rivalries linked to the Middle East conflict. Iraqi authorities have not publicly released details regarding the identities of the detained individuals or the alleged evidence connecting them to Ukraine.