Azerenergy awards nearly $26.4 million in power infrastructure contracts

30 July 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerenergy OJSC has finalized two major tenders for electricity infrastructure projects with a combined estimated value of 44.9 million manats ($26.4 million). According to AzerNEWS, Azerelectric Construction Installation LLC ( Azərelektrik Tikinti Quraşdırma MMC) won the tender for the construction and electrical installation of a 110 kV power transmission line to provide external power supply to the Caspian Sea Desalination Plant. The estimated value of the contract is...

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