Musical Theatre director represents country at major int'l festival in Portugal

30 July 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, Agil Bahramli, has successfully represented Azerbaijan as a jury member at the 5th Sem Fronteiras International Theatre Festival held in Portugal, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival took place in the cities of Braga, Maia, Barcelos, and Fafe, bringing together theatre professionals, creative groups, and cultural institution representatives from around the world. More than 80 theatre specialists from 10 countries, including Portugal, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, and Moldova, participated in the event, which featured 14 theatre productions.

During the festival, Bahramli took part in panel discussions and professional meetings dedicated to the development of international theatre cooperation. Discussions focused on strengthening professional ties, exchanging experience, and implementing joint creative projects with theatre representatives from different countries.

He also participated in a meeting of the founders of the Eurasian Theatre Association (ETA), where issues related to cooperation among theatre institutions and the development of international cultural connections were discussed.

The 5th Sem Fronteiras International Theatre Festival was organized by CTB – Companhia de Teatro de Braga in partnership with the Eurasia Theater Association.

Held in Braga, Maia, Barcelos, and Fafe, Portugal, the festival brought together theatre companies and professionals from several countries, presenting international productions and creating a platform for artistic exchange.

The event also marked the 45th anniversary of Companhia de Teatro de Braga and contributed to strengthening cooperation between theatre communities across Europe and Asia.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has represented Azerbaijan at various international festivals and cultural events, helping to showcase the country's artistic heritage and build cultural connections abroad.

The origins of the theatre date back to the early 20th century, when musical performances based on Azerbaijani folk traditions began gaining popularity.

The foundation of Azerbaijan's musical theatre is closely linked to the works of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, whose famous operettas, including "The Cloth Peddler" and "If Not That One, Then This One", played a major role in shaping the national musical theatre tradition.

The theatre officially began its activity in 1938 as the Azerbaijan State Musical Comedy Theatre.

It became a major center for musical performances, combining elements of Azerbaijani music, comedy, drama, and stage art. Over the decades, the theatre's repertoire expanded to include works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, featuring operettas, musicals, and other musical stage productions.

Throughout its history, the theatre has been home to many prominent Azerbaijani composers, directors, actors, singers, and stage professionals. Its productions have contributed to the development of national performing arts and helped introduce Azerbaijani musical theatre to wider audiences.

In 2010, the institution was renamed the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, reflecting its important role and artistic achievements.

The theatre continues to stage classical and contemporary productions, preserve national musical traditions, and participate in cultural projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.