President Ilham Aliyev arrives on state visit to Kyrgyzstan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit on July 30, AzerNEWS reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Issyk-Kul International Airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova.
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