Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan elevating their relations to level of alliance, says President Aliyev

31 July 2026 09:03 (UTC+04:00)

"This is the highest level of interaction," President Aliyev emphasized.

“Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are elevating the level of their relations to an alliance,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, AzerNEWS reports.

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