Leyen: Violation of EU airspace in Poland unacceptable

30 July 2026 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned on Thursday a recent incident in Poland, calling it "another unacceptable violation" of the European Union's airspace caused by Russian strikes, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Polish people are famously unafraid dear @donaldtusk [Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk], and our thoughts are with them. To put an end to this, we are helping Ukraine win this war in every way we can," Von der Leyen stated in a post on X, adding that the bloc is currently working on a resilient European security infrastructure.

Earlier today, Tusk announced that the Polish authorities have not yet determined what the exact type of missile that crashed into Polish territory is, but that it's most likely a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.