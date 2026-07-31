Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan exchanged signed documents on allied relations

31 July 2026 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An exchange ceremony for documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held on July 31 with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

According to AzerNEWS, the presidents signed the "Decision of the Third Meeting of the Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" and the "Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic."