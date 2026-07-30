Global electric vehicle sales hit record high in 2026

30 July 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales increased significantly in the second quarter of 2026, reaching record levels despite an overall decline in global car sales, AzerNEWs reports.

According to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global vehicle sales fell by around 5% year-on-year during the first half of 2026, with economic difficulties and rising fuel prices in China and the United States.

However, electric vehicle sales followed a different trajectory. After declining in the first quarter, largely due to weak performance in the Chinese and US markets, global EV sales rebounded sharply in the second quarter. Sales increased by 35% compared with the first quarter and reached record levels in 50 countries.

Strong growth in Australia, Europe, South Korea and several other markets largely offset weaker demand in China and the United States.

Several major emerging EV markets recorded particularly strong growth. In Australia, Brazil, India, South Korea and Vietnam, electric vehicle sales between March and June were approximately twice as high as during the same period in 2025.

Overall, more than 90 countries recorded year-on-year growth in electric vehicle sales during the first half of 2026, highlighting the continued expansion of the global EV market despite challenging conditions in the broader automotive industry.

The IEA noted that the shift toward electric mobility also has major implications for global energy markets. Road transport accounts for approximately half of global oil consumption, making the sector particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in fuel prices and supply risks.