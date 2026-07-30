Iran says it destroyed three US F-35 jets

30 July 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Thursday that it destroyed three F-35 fighter jets belonging to the United States military and damaged three others in an attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, Jordan, earlier today, AzerNEWS reports.

It also alleged that it killed "several enemy officers and technical and maintenance personnel."

The IRGC said it targeted the deployment ramp and maintenance facility at the base with several ballistic missiles. The attack was a response to a US strike that allegedly hit two houses on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, killing three and injuring two children.