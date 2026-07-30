Baku rebuffs French statement on conviction of Martin Ryan

30 July 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected France's criticism of the court proceedings involving French citizen Martin Ryan, calling Paris' accusations unfounded and an interference in the country's judicial process, AzerNEWS reports.

In a commentary issued on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada responded to a July 30 statement by France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which questioned the verdict against Ryan.

"We strongly reject the statement of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs dated July 30, which casts doubt on the trial process regarding the verdict issued against French citizen Martin Ryan and contains unfounded accusations against our country," the commentary said.

According to the ministry, the criminal case against Ryan was investigated in accordance with Azerbaijani law, and the court's verdict, as well as the appellate decision, was based on the evidence presented and the charges brought against him.

The ministry also rejected France's references to what it described as "unfounded detention" and an "unfair trial."

"It is unacceptable for the French side to politicize the trial processes, make statements that interfere with the activities of Azerbaijani courts, and make claims regarding 'unfounded detention' and 'unfair trial'," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry added that Ryan's procedural rights had been fully protected in line with Azerbaijan's legislation and international obligations, noting that representatives of the French Embassy attended all court hearings.

Baku called on France to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty, internal affairs and independent judiciary, and to refrain from what it described as unfounded accusations that damage bilateral relations.