SOCAR reviews TANAP, Türkiye operations at board meetings

31 July 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The boards of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and SOCAR Türkiye have held meetings in Türkiye to review operational performance and discuss strategic priorities, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said.

According to AzerNEWS, Najaf announced on X that the meetings focused on SOCAR Türkiye's performance, the progress of strategic projects, and priorities for the coming period, including operational efficiency, digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth.

"Today in Türkiye, we held the Board meetings of TANAP and SOCAR Türkiye. We reviewed SOCAR Türkiye's performance and the progress of our strategic projects, and discussed the key priorities for the period ahead, including operational efficiency, digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth," Najaf wrote.

Regarding TANAP, Najaf said the board assessed the pipeline's contribution to energy security in Türkiye and Europe, reviewed its operational performance and identified key areas of focus for the next phase of development.

"Behind every result we achieve is the commitment and hard work of our teams. I am confident that, guided by our effective operating model and long-term strategic vision, we will continue to contribute to Türkiye's energy future, strengthen regional energy security and further deepen the strategic alliance between our countries," he added.

TANAP is a key component of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting Azerbaijani natural gas to Türkiye and European markets, and plays a central role in regional energy diversification and security.