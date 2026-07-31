State banquet held in honor of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Cholpon-Ata

31 July 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

A state banquet was hosted on July 31 by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Cholpon-Ata, AzerNEWS reports.

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