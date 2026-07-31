Drones strike Russia's Wildberries logistics hub

31 July 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A wave of drone attacks targeted key industrial and logistics facilities in the Russian city of Volgograd overnight on July 31, triggering large fires at both sites, AzerNEWS reports, citing the monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova+.

Among the reported targets was a Wildberries logistics center covering approximately 44,000 square meters. The facility serves as the company's primary distribution hub for the Volgograd and Astrakhan regions, as well as several neighboring areas.

The drones also reportedly struck the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery, one of Russia's largest oil refining facilities. The extent of the damage to the refinery has not been independently verified.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed that drones had hit the area, stating that fires broke out at a fuel and energy sector industrial facility in southern Volgograd and at warehouse buildings in the city's Dzerzhinsky District.

Image: Exilenova+