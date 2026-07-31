Azerbaijani hazelnut exporter sharply increases foreign exchange earnings with rising prices
Agrarco LLC increased its export revenues by 3.3 times in the first half of 2026, benefiting from higher global hazelnut prices despite lower export volumes, AzerNEWS reports. According to the latest export review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Azerbaijani agricultural company's export revenues reached...
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