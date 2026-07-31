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Friday, July 31, 2026

Azerbaijani hazelnut exporter sharply increases foreign exchange earnings with rising prices

31 July 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani hazelnut exporter sharply increases foreign exchange earnings with rising prices
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Agrarco LLC increased its export revenues by 3.3 times in the first half of 2026, benefiting from higher global hazelnut prices despite lower export volumes, AzerNEWS reports. According to the latest export review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), the Azerbaijani agricultural company's export revenues reached...

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