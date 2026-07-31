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Friday, July 31, 2026

Azerbaijan imports more than 640 tons of frozen mackerel in five months

31 July 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan imports more than 640 tons of frozen mackerel in five months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan imported 642.31 tons of frozen mackerel from foreign countries during the first five months of 2026. According to the official data, the total customs value of the imported frozen mackerel amounted to...

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