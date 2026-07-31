Dream Fest 2026 artists praise Azerbaijan's hospitality and culture [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Dream Fest 2026 once again brought together world-famous singers, musicians and performers from different countries at Sea Breeze, AzerNEWS reports.

For many of the participants, the festival was not only a major musical event but also an opportunity to get to know Azerbaijan, its culture, traditions and hospitality.

Speaking to Trend Life, the artists shared their impressions of Dream Fest, the atmosphere of Baku, Azerbaijani cuisine and the warm welcome they received from local audiences.

Cheb Khaled: "I am happy to visit Baku for the first time and become part of this wonderful festival. Together with my family, I discovered a very beautiful country, and we are delighted to be here. Music unites people, cities and cultures, and that feeling is especially strong here on the shores of the Caspian Sea. We are very happy to be in Baku."

Ty Dolla $ign: "This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and I am already inspired by the atmosphere of Baku. It is a beautiful city, and the energy of the festival is truly special. I have heard about dolma, qutab and kebab, and I will definitely try them. Music brings people together all over the world, and Dream Fest proves that once again."

John Newman: "This is an amazing place with a special energy. For an artist, it is very important to feel that people love and remember your music. I am grateful for such a warm welcome and would be happy to return."

EDIS: "Music knows no borders. It unites people from different countries and cultures. Thank you to Dream Fest and everyone who creates this amazing festival."

Tomas Nevergreen: "For us, the festival in Baku feels like another world. Everything is organized at the highest level—the stage, the technical equipment and the atmosphere. But most importantly, it is the people. We received an incredibly warm welcome, and we are happy to be here."

Andru Donalds: "Dream Fest is always a spectacular event. I have been here before and I am glad to return. The atmosphere is incredible, the energy is amazing, and the people are very sincere. Besides, Emin is a close friend of mine, so it is always a great pleasure to come here. And, of course, it is impossible to forget the famous Azerbaijani cuisine."

Barbara Berta: "Every visit to Baku allows me to see how rapidly the city is developing. The atmosphere and energy here are incredible. I sincerely wish prosperity to this project and everything that is being created here."

Emre Altug: "It is a great honor for me to be part of such a large-scale festival. But it is equally important to perform in Baku. People in Türkiye know how much Azerbaijan is loved, and that feeling is mutual. Next time, I would like to come here as a tourist to get to know this beautiful city even better."

Ani Lorak: "I always look forward to meeting audiences in Baku. I love this city, Azerbaijani cuisine, and above all, the people. They are sincere, kind and hospitable. The most important thing I will take with me is the love of Azerbaijan and the incredibly warm welcome."

Alsou: "It is impossible to stick to a diet in Baku. I love qutab and lula kebab—Azerbaijani cuisine is a real paradise for me. Baku has never felt like a foreign city. I love this city, the Azerbaijani people, and I am always happy to perform for such a warm and attentive audience."

Stas Mikhailov: "I always come to Azerbaijan with great warmth and consider this country my second homeland. If I had the opportunity, I would visit much more often. This time I came with my children to show them Baku, Icherisheher, Sumgayit, introduce them to Azerbaijani cuisine and places connected with our family's history."

Stas Piekha: "I always enjoy coming to Baku. We have already filmed another music video for one of my songs here at the festival venue. I especially remember my walks through Icherisheher a month ago—this city always leaves the best impressions."

Brandon Stone: "I visit Azerbaijan so often that I am seriously considering buying a home here. Every trip begins with a walk through Icherisheher—its old streets have a special energy. I also love Baku tomatoes and pomidor-yumurta. Dream Fest brings together friends and loved ones from all over the world, so we already feel at home here."

Jaman T: "Baku is inspiration, warmth and, most importantly, home to wonderful, friendly and bright people. The festival is magnificent. I enjoyed the performances not only as a singer but also as a member of the audience."

Members of the Pink Roses group: "It was love at first sight. A modern and beautiful city, a warm sea and kind people—everything we saw left the warmest impressions. We are always happy to meet Emin and are delighted to be part of this festival."

Faig Agayev: "Dream Fest brings together artists from different countries and helps thousands of visitors discover Azerbaijan, its culture and musical traditions. The festival has long become much more than just a music event. Music has the unique power to unite people, and through it the world gets to know our country."

Aygun Kazimova: "Dream Fest is a true celebration for me. The festival has become an important international platform that unites artists and audiences from different countries. Every year, performers and guests come here to see our beautiful city, meet the wonderful and hospitable people of Azerbaijan, and discover our music, culture and art."

Tunzala Agayeva: "At Dream Fest, I presented a symbolic image dedicated to the 25th anniversary of my creative career. It reflects my entire artistic journey. Every year the festival reveals something new, confirming its status as one of the largest musical events."

Zulfiya Khanbabayeva: "Every Dream Fest has its own unique atmosphere and always gives audiences new impressions. Each year the festival changes, introducing new ideas and formats. I thank the organizers and the audience for this wonderful celebration of music."

Roza Zargarli: "For Azerbaijani artists, participating in such an international festival is especially important. It means a great deal that local performers have the opportunity to share the stage with world stars."

Aysel Teymurzade: "You could say that my return to the stage began here at Dream Fest. Last year marked the beginning of a new chapter in my creative career. I truly feel that, like a phoenix, I have risen again. I sincerely thank everyone who loves and supports me, as well as the members of the press."

Orkhan Zeynalli: "Dream Fest has already become an important part of Azerbaijan's cultural life. It contributes to the development of the country's modern music industry while introducing Azerbaijani music to international audiences. Artists of different nationalities and musical styles come to Baku, attracting diverse audiences where everyone can showcase their work. It is a true celebration, and I hope there will be even more festivals like this in the future."