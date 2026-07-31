Germany to build Israel’s new submarines as first Dakar-Class vessel set for 2030s delivery

31 July 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Germany is building a new generation of submarines for Israel, with the first of three Dakar-class vessels expected to enter service only in the 2030s, AzerNEWS reports.

The submarines are being constructed by German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in Kiel and will replace Israel’s ageing Dolphin-class submarines, which have formed a key part of the Israeli Navy’s capabilities since the 1990s.

Unlike standard production models, the Dakar-class submarines are being developed according to Israeli specifications, featuring a larger hull, customized sail design, and specialized sensor systems. The project represents the third generation of Germany-built submarines operated by Israel.

The vessels will use diesel-electric propulsion combined with air-independent propulsion technology, allowing them to remain submerged for extended periods compared with conventional submarines.

Although Israel has not officially confirmed the role of its submarine fleet, the Dakar-class submarines are widely believed to contribute to the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities, including a potential second-strike capability.

Germany is also providing significant financial support for the project, continuing a long-standing defence cooperation relationship with Israel. However, Berlin’s financial involvement in Israeli submarine programs has previously faced political debate within Germany.

The new submarines will also carry a name with historical significance. The first Israeli submarine named INS Dakar disappeared in 1968 with all 69 crew members on board. Its wreckage was discovered more than three decades later, in 1999, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Dakar-class program marks another major chapter in the decades-long naval cooperation between Germany and Israel, with the new vessels expected to strengthen Israel’s underwater capabilities well into the future.