Baku Resort & Spa Hotel inaugurated on shores of Issyk-Kul Lake

31 July 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Lady Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Sardar Berdimuhamedov attended the event.

On July 31, the five-star Baku Resort & Spa Hotel was inaugurated on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!