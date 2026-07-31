Culture Minister praises Tofig Bakikhanov's outstanding contribution to music [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited the home of renowned composer and educator, recipient of the "Shohrat," "Sharaf," and 1st-degree "Labor" orders, and People's Artist Tofig Bakikhanov, AzerNEWS reports.

The Culture Minister inquired about the composer's health and conveyed his best wishes.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva consistently pay attention to individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of culture and literature in Azerbaijan and provide them with continued support.

This tradition, initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, serves as an important source of encouragement for creative figures.

Emphasizing that Tofig Bakikhanov has enriched Azerbaijan's musical culture through his unique creative work, Adil Karimli said that the composer’s contributions to the field have always been highly valued by the state.

People's Artist Tofig Bakikhanov expressed his gratitude to the country's leadership for the special attention and support shown toward his creative activities.

Tofig Bakikhanov is a prominent Azerbaijani composer, violinist, educator, professor, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan. He is considered one of the leading figures of Azerbaijani classical music, known for combining national musical traditions with contemporary composition techniques.

As a composer, Tofig Bakikhanov created a vast musical legacy covering symphonic, chamber, vocal and theatrical genres.

His works include eight symphonies, five symphonic mughams, six symphonic poems, numerous concertos for different instruments, sonatas, ballets, musical comedies, and more than 100 songs and romances.

Among his notable works are the ballets "Caspian Ballad," "Eastern Poem," and "Good and Evil," as well as symphonic mugams such as "Nava," "Shahnaz," "Rahab," "Humayun," and "Dugah." His music has been performed in Azerbaijan and abroad, including concerts in cities such as Paris, Moscow, Istanbul, Tehran, and others.

Tofig Bakikhanov has received numerous state awards and honorary titles for his contributions to Azerbaijani music.

He was named Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan in 1973, became a professor in 1983, and received the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan in 1990.

Tofig Bakikhanov is also a recipient of the "Shohrat" (Glory), "Sharaf" (Honor), and 1st-degree "Labor" orders for his outstanding services to culture and music. His work remains an important part of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.