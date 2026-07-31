US, Israel discuss land blockade on Iran

31 July 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States and Israel are considering the possibility of imposing a land blockade on Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Daily Telegraph.

According to the information, a land blockade is being viewed as one of the options for increasing economic pressure on Iran. Under the proposed plan, the U.S. and Israel would seek to persuade Iran's neighboring countries to close border crossings or tighten transit regulations, with the aim of restricting trade with the Islamic Republic.

It was also noted that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering the land blockade option because it believes the current military strategy focused on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open has reached the limits of its effectiveness.

A land blockade could target key border crossings such as Incheh Borun and Sarakhs-Sarahs, which connect Iran and Turkmenistan.

A White House spokesperson said that President Trump has "all options on the table."

It should be noted that Iran shares borders with Iraq, Türkiye, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, meaning the leaders would have to persuade these countries, many of which they are not allied with, to co-operate.

Image: Majid Saeedi