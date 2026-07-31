Azerbaijan, Iran discuss synchronized border crossings, digital customs data exchange

31 July 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed synchronizing the clearance of vehicles at border checkpoints and introducing electronic data exchange to streamline customs procedures and facilitate cross-border trade, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the issues were discussed during a meeting in the Iranian city of Bilasuvar between a delegation led by Committee Chairman Shahin Bagirov and an Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Foroud Asgari.

The sides exchanged views on improving the efficiency of bilateral customs cooperation and ensuring its coordinated development. Particular attention was given to transit procedures, including measures to maintain the smooth movement of freight vehicles traveling between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Iranian territory.

The two delegations also explored practical opportunities to implement synchronized vehicle clearance at border checkpoints and establish an electronic customs data exchange system to accelerate border procedures.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the agreed areas of cooperation.

Following the talks, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Iran's Bilasuvar customs post, while the Iranian delegation inspected operations at Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar state border checkpoint.